Solved Vivaldi 6.6 on Megane Etech
-
Hello
Just received update of Vivaldi v6.6 on my Renault Mégane Etech and a new icon appear on the dashboard -> VIVALDI MEDIA SERVICE
What is that ?
I couldn’t find any information how it works and what is it for ?
Thanks for any help
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89 said in Vivaldi 6.6 on Megane Etech:
@SylvainM My guess is a just a module to help vivaldi with media playback on A4AOS. Am I wrong? @pafflick
(Usually Android hides such icons though).
@Hadden89's guess is correct. Ideally it wouldn't be visible, but we're yet to find a good way to hide the icon.
-
Hi,
Pics?
Have you tried to interact with it?
-
I will take a pic tomorrow
but when I enter in the app it’s just written “no files” and nothing else , no button no action
-
-
Pictures
-
Something there?
Any enabled Flag?
chrome://flags
-
No
The first one is to change the ambient sound in the car (classic / techno…) and the second one is to change the source (radio / mp3 / deezer…)
-
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@Hadden89 said in Vivaldi 6.6 on Megane Etech:
@SylvainM My guess is a just a module to help vivaldi with media playback on A4AOS. Am I wrong? @pafflick
(Usually Android hides such icons though).
@Hadden89's guess is correct. Ideally it wouldn't be visible, but we're yet to find a good way to hide the icon.
-
-