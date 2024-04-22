Problem on rtl.nl
I don't know what the hell happened, but when I visit rtl.nl with Viv 6.1 and 6.6, it freezes the whole browser and then I have to kill it. Can anyone confirm? I forgot to mention that I don't get this problem on Firefox, but I just saw the same problem on Edge, so this might be a Chromium issue?
@RasheedHolland No freeze with 6.6.3271.61 Win 11 23H2. Tested with Guest profiele and regular profile.
Perhaps your Ad/Tracker-Blocker?
Perhaps your Ad/Tracker-Blocker?
Good point, but I did add some info in my first post, Edge has the same problem, Firefox does not. I'm using uBlock Origin on both Edge and Vivaldi.
Test with Guest Profile!
Test regular profile and disabled hardware acceleeration.
@RasheedHolland Works for me with Chromium 124, Edge 124, Vivaldi 6.6 and 6.7.
I do not use extensions.
Thanks, I will upgrade to the newest Vivaldi 6 version and report back. Normally speaking I would think it was a corrupted profile, but my 6.6 installation is quite new. But it might be a Chromium problem since I also get it on Edge (old version), which I almost never use.
@RasheedHolland said in Problem on rtl.nl:
Normally speaking I would think it was a corrupted profile
Why on earth would you even think that? Or think it's a "Chromium issue" when you're running extensions, specifically uBlock Origin?
First thing you should do when encountering any sort of site issue is disable uBlock. Then figure out where to go from there:
- Inspecting the uBlock log
- Figure out what rule breaks the site and what list its from
- Report an issue to the list maintainers
Btw, I don't get any hang on the site, also using uBO. Probably you've added some non-default list, and you'll need to figure out which one.
I would think this, because the last time I had such a weird problem was on Business Insider, and apparently it was caused by some profile corruption, because after I completely reinstalled the same Vivaldi version it worked correctly. Also, with Firefox (combined with uBlock) I don't get this problem.
BTW, I just disabled uBlock on Viv 6.6, and it still happens. So perhaps it's some other extension, but I doubt it, since on Edge I only use uBlock. I wonder if this is some kind of weird hardware issue, combined with older Chromium versions. I will now update to Vivaldi 6.7 and report back.
Well, it seems like the problem might have been caused by the I still don't care about cookies extension, because after I disabled it in both Viv 6.1 and 6.6 the problem disappeared. But that doesn't explain why I also get the problem in Edge, where I don't use this extension. Perhaps it's Edge's own adblocker or something, weird stuff.
I block Cookie notices through uBlock's own Filter lists.
I've always used the fewest number of extensions that I can.
With uBlock, I also disable the browser's adblocker feature, since it's unnecessary to me.
There's no problem for me when I visit rtl.nl with Vivaldi or my other Chromium-based browser.
Yes, you can also use uBlock for blocking cookie notices, but sometimes websites don't load correctly when this is blocked, and with the I still don't care about cookies extension you can disable it per website. I haven't got a clue why it makes rtl.nl use a lot of CPU time, strangely enough, Edge doesn't completely freeze, while Vivaldi does. I also had high CPU usage problems on fashionunited.com/just-in weeks ago, which was fixed by blocking a certain script via uBlock, very weird stuff.