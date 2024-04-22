Autofilll phone number country code
CADutchman
Any website form being autofilled by Vivaldi stumbles badly by adding the country code, +1, and unable remove +1 in autofield or Vivaldi autofill manager. Every attempt, the + return automatically on deleting +1 in both locations. I'm unable to complete several forms even when deleting the autofill entry the +1 is autofilled on an otherwise empty form. Note that most US websites fail to account for possible country code and simply deemed it an invalid phone number.
edwardp Ambassador
@CADutchman Please submit a bug report here. Include all relevant information and include screenshots where applicable. Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.