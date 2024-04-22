Has anyone else ran into a similar issue?

Scenario - panel icons, even the default ones such as settings, add new web page, etc., freeze up randomly. The keyboard shortcuts work and the features themselves work using keyboard shortcuts, e.g., CMD + , brings up settings panel and I'm able to use it like normal.

Troubleshooting attempts - restart Vivaldi, move panel left to right, move tab and address bar, reset panel settings to default = nothing

The only thing that's worked is restarting my laptop....multiple times a day, which is not feasible for my workflow.

I was so looking forward to using Vivaldi, but I might have to revert back to Chrome because it's taking up too much time to troubleshoot