Adding a mail account
I have tried different settings, but I cannot add Tutanota email to the Vivaldi Browser's Mail Client.
Does anyone know if this can be done?
@Arachnid I don't think is possible. Quote from Tuta Site:
Can I use a third-party email app?
No, this is not possible for security reasons.
Tuta does not support the use of third-party email clients or IMAP/POP3/SMTP protocols because we cannot guarantee end-to-end data encryption.
Instead, Tuta offers a desktop email client for Linux, macOS, and Windows, a web client, and applications for Android and iOS.
We aim to provide all required functionality with our apps, e.g., offline access to encrypted data is possible with our apps.
@Hadden89
I guess Tuta sees Vivaldi Browser's Mail Client as a 3rd-party email app.
Thanks for the reply & information.