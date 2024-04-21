Vivaldi main page is not loading anything I search
-
Nemesis2699
Does anyone have the same problem as mine where the any page whether I type in the address bar or use the speed dial shortcut, the page isn't gonna load and it only works when I use incognito mode? Is there a fix for this?
-
mib2berlin
@Nemesis2699
Hi, no reports in the forum lately.
Incognito mode does not use extensions, except you enable it in the extensions settings.
Disable all extensions and restart Vivaldi I would try first.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
-
Nemesis2699
Ok disabling the Ublock Origin extension actually fix the problem, thank you for the help good sir.