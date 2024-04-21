Issue on macOS 14.4.1 text missing - messed up
Hey everyone!
I recently swap to vivaldi, i was using Opera for a while, and the difference is huge! i've been having this issue on my emails primarily, on Gmail.
Some of the text are missing / non visible, or the characters are all messed up, or the type font doesn't even load properly. See the pics attached!
I had this issue on Opera as well (that's why i swap to Vivaldi) so obviously there's something going on on my OS.
Any ideas on why this is happening and how to solve it?
I don't have this problem on phone though.
Thanks!
@noddleprint Looks like missing/corrupt font(s).
See also https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95962/parts-of-webpages-render-in-gibberish
Oh thanks!
Just replaced the default fonts, seems to be working now.