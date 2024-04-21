Bookmark bar sorting doesnt work
SummerRain94
Hello all.
Recently I tried to change something in my bookmarks and all of the sudden the sorting changed. I wanted to change it back but it doesnt work. Is there anything special I have to do? Im talking about the bookmark bar itself not the bookmarks in general. They work fine.
Thanks in advance.
@SummerRain94
Right click on empty space on bookmark bar > sort > pick your sorting
which was the sorting? (the sort actually only works on the first level which is a bit misleading)
SummerRain94
@Hadden89 Oh so its that easy. It worked now thanks. Somehow it was sorted by title. Now its back to manually which was the sorting I had before. Thanks you very much.
