not working download in chrome extension
i'm try to export and download settings file in my chrome extension but in vivaldi it doesnt work but in chrome it works great.
I'm using this function in js to download file
var saveBlobAsFile = function (fileName, fileContents) { if (typeof Blob != "undefined") { // using Blob var textFileAsBlob = new Blob([fileContents], { type: "text/plain", }); var url; var downloadLink = document.createElement("a"); downloadLink.download = fileName; if (window.webkitURL != null) { url = window.webkitURL.createObjectURL(textFileAsBlob); downloadLink.href = url; console.log(downloadLink.href); } else { url = window.URL.createObjectURL(textFileAsBlob); downloadLink.href = url; //downloadLink.onclick = document.body.removeChild(event.target); downloadLink.style.display = "none"; document.body.appendChild(downloadLink); } downloadLink.click(); window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url); } else { var pp = document.createElement("a"); pp.setAttribute( "href", "data:text/plain;charset=utf-8," + encodeURIComponent(fileContents) ); pp.setAttribute("download", fileName); pp.onclick = document.body.removeChild(event.target); pp.click(); } };
and this
saveBlobAsFile("test.json", jsonData);
@wd1 You should give Vivaldi version you tested with.
@DoctorG last version
@wd1 Please be precise.
- Check Vivaldi menu Help → About and give Vivaldi version and Windows version.
- Tell error message from Developertools console or describe what fails
@DoctorG vivaldi version 6.6 windows version 10. In popup js code not working (not downloading blob)
@DoctorG console is clear debugger doesn't show anything
You may check that in a 6.7 Snapshot. It had some fixes related to broken downloads.
You can install Vivaldi Snapshot (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
@wd1 And which code line fails? Had you tested with debugger breakpoints/single steps?
@DoctorG click to a tag doesnt download file
@wd1 Are you a beginner in JS and extension programming? Your answers are not precise as needed.
And had you checked 6.7 as written at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/748658?
Does it work if you open Extension Manager and click on the listed extension button Defaults → Options?
And what happens if you use on extension button → context menu → Options
I do not know the manifest of the extension and how the options popup work and sends messages to main extension background.
As i did not get answers, iI had created a own test extension and saw that Edge 124 and Chromium 124 worked, but not Vivaldi 6.6 and 6.7
My bug report to Vivaldi was
VB-105791 "Extension does not save as download" - Confirmed, Developer assigned and works on a fix.
@wd1 Thanks for hint on this issue.
Such issue reports from users are really appreciated.