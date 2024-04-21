in work space is there a way to rearrange
-
I have a number of workspace tabs in work space is there a way to rearrange the tabs , so when i open the tabs are arranged in order of importance?
-
-
@frankk72 Open Window panel and drag the tab to the desired position
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/window-panel/#Reorder_and_Move_Tabs
-
@DoctorG said in in work space is there a way to rearrange:
Do
Thank you, I don't mean the normal tabs, I am referring to Work Space, when I create a new work space i want to place it in my order of importance
-
Thank you I just got it, i wasn't holding down on the mouse long enough .Alls good