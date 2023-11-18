Built in Password manager does not work in Android Snapshot
-
I'm talking about Vivaldi's internal manager, on many sites, even on Google. I uninstalled, reinstalled, tried snapshots, nothing... and the problem has been there for a while. PS: sorry, I used a translator to answer, my English is very bad. Have a good evening
-
mib3berlin
@DanieLand
This thread is about external password manager.
I know some user report issues with the internal password manager but I could never reproduce this.
Please open a new thread about your issue, may we can tackle it down.
There is a french forum section if this is easier for you.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib3berlin thank you
-
Hi there,
since last week I'm having exactly the same issue.
I'm using Vivaldi Snapshot 6.7.3327.4 on Android 11; J9110 Build/55.2.A.4.332.
In the stable version Vivaldi 6.6.3291.89 everything works like a charm.
Any advices?
Thanks in advance!
Chipy
-
@Chipy
Hi, which password manager is this, or do you meant the Vivaldi password manager?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in External Password manager does not work in latest Android Snapshot:
@Chipy
Hi, which password manager is this, or do you meant the Vivaldi password manager?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin The one from Vivaldi itself.
-
@Chipy
Can you explain more what is not working?
I delete the password for the forum login, open the page and add the credentials, a popup open ask me to save the password, password is saved.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.7.3327.4 Snapshot
-
@mib2berlin said in Built in Password manager does not work in Android Snapshot:
@Chipy
Can you explain more what is not working?
I delete the password for the forum login, open the page and add the credentials, a popup open ask me to save the password, password is saved.
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
MIUI 13
Android 12
6.7.3327.4 Snapshot
Also with me the popup opens. I see the username and the password with dots. But If I try to press on it, nothing, but really nothing happens. The popup stays open. Any credentials are filled into the login fields.
-
mib2berlin
@Chipy
Hm, looks different to me:
-
@mib2berlin said in Built in Password manager does not work in Android Snapshot:
@Chipy
Hm, looks different to me:
Actually, I have two possibilities:
The second option appears wegen I cancel the First one:
-
@Chipy
Hm, I am not sure if this is the Vivaldi manager and not the Android one.
And none of both work?
Open Settings > Password Manager in Vivaldi and check if Save and Auto Sign in is enabled.
Search for vivaldi.net if a password is saved.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin said in Built in Password manager does not work in Android Snapshot:
@Chipy
Hm, I am not sure if this is the Vivaldi manager and not the Android one.
And none of both work?
Open Settings > Password Manager in Vivaldi and check if Save and Auto Sign in is enabled.
Search for vivaldi.net if a password is saved.
Cheers, mib
Both are turned on.
I changed the orientation from vertical to horizontal - and there it works.
This is really weired.
-
@Chipy
Hm, which device and Android version do you use?
You can report it to the bug tracker, I cant confirm but we have many testers with almost all devices.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib