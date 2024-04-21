Include custom buttons also for command chains in Theme export/import
-
Based on the nice and very useful Import Export Command Chains mod from @tam710562 I would like to have an extended option for the export/import of themes:
The inclusion of custom buttons for command chains, of which I use about 14 for each of 7 workspace themes (a total of 98 buttons!).
At the moment they are not included.
Or is that possible with custom.css? At least for buttons in the address bar?
-
@Dancer18 Probably I miss something but if a theme have custom buttons they will be exported as well in the zip
-
@Hadden89 Custom icons for existing buttons are exported, but command chain buttons are not included.
-
@Hadden89 I recently had to completely redo the standard Vivaldi profile. Unfortunately I realized that the custom buttons of workspaces were not included.
Now I have checked it again with a new profile: The custom buttons in panel (mail, notes, download...) are included, but those of workspaces are not. They are only there if I use the existing profile and probably saved somewhere else but not in the theme.
The need for an export/import (= backup/restore) arises exactly when I have to set up the profile again.
The custom buttons for the workspaces are linked to command chains.
-
@luetage Our posts have overlapped. How could I export the command chain buttons?
-
@Dancer18 yeah, as Lue pointed out, chains / workspaces buttons are not directly bound to a theme being user specific thus are not exported. Being a feature request you might want to edit the title
-
@Hadden89 said in Include custom buttons in Theme export/import:
Being a feature request you might want to edit the title
Done.