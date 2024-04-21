@Hadden89 I recently had to completely redo the standard Vivaldi profile. Unfortunately I realized that the custom buttons of workspaces were not included.

Now I have checked it again with a new profile: The custom buttons in panel (mail, notes, download...) are included, but those of workspaces are not. They are only there if I use the existing profile and probably saved somewhere else but not in the theme.

The need for an export/import (= backup/restore) arises exactly when I have to set up the profile again.

The custom buttons for the workspaces are linked to command chains.