Hi,

We can use Vivaldi as a "Player", and we can get to the playing Tab from the Android Notifications / Control Center.

Since few time back, we can a use an iOS Dynamic Island Port and use it to get to that Tab from the Phone's Desktop or other running Apps..

Would be done by some other apps,

Dynamic Spot seems the Original Port and the one I use and mention here.

Since its version 1.77, Its free version doesn't work in a Private DNS AdBlocker System, so using the previous, 1.76, you can get the best of it.

You can find it on UpToBox, ApKMirror and others.

Do this work on iOS as well?