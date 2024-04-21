Understanding RSS feeds
JosephsReader
I’m using only the RSS reader functions at the moment (although the other features are very impressive).
Am I incorrect in the assumption that media sites that require a paid subscription (for example my local newspaper) still cannot access the features WITHOUT a paid subscription?
I’d niavely assumed that the RSS aspect may bypass the paying of a subscription?
@JosephsReader Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
No, RSS feeds do not bypass paywalls.
Please read here:
