@janrif Well, are you using a proxy? Or VPN? Or using the new Privacy Guard in Vivaldi Snapshot?

For instance, this can happen if the relayproxy.exe process fails to start, but Vivaldi thinks it's running. A solution might be to simply relaunch the process by toggling the PG off and on again.

If the relayproxy.exe process is actually running, then something on your system is blocking Vivaldi from accessing the PG listening port (TCP 32190).

If you're running several different Vivaldi instances you need be careful to not close or disable it in one instance while the other thinks the PG is running, as it will cause the proxy connection to fail.