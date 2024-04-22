[ Resolved ] Proxy Server Error
One of my profiles reports "No Internet // Proxy Connection Failed"
I looked at other reports but they didn't apply to my situation; i.e. Win11. How do I fix this? TIA
@janrif Well, are you using a proxy? Or VPN? Or using the new Privacy Guard in Vivaldi Snapshot?
For instance, this can happen if the
relayproxy.exeprocess fails to start, but Vivaldi thinks it's running. A solution might be to simply relaunch the process by toggling the PG off and on again.
If the
relayproxy.exeprocess is actually running, then something on your system is blocking Vivaldi from accessing the PG listening port (TCP 32190).
If you're running several different Vivaldi instances you need be careful to not close or disable it in one instance while the other thinks the PG is running, as it will cause the proxy connection to fail.
@Pathduck said in Proxy Server Error:
are you using a proxy? Or VPN? Or using the new Privacy Guard in Vivaldi Snapshot?
I know I activated the new Privacy Guard & I know I don't have a VPN. I know nothing about proxies.
@janrif Switch off PG, restart Vivaldi, Switch on PG.
Do you run any Internet Security tool?
@DoctorG said in Proxy Server Error:
witch off PG, restart Vivaldi, Switch on PG.
That did the trick; all better now. Thank you.
Do you run any Internet Security tool?
Yes, Malwarebyters & Windows Security