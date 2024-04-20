How to contact Forum support?
-
I have created a post in reply to the wrong user, and I'm now trying to fix it but it's identified as spam and I can't. How can I contact the administrator of the forum? Thanks.
-
@jmss You will see a vertical three-dots icon at the bottom right of every post. Click that, and flag it. Because you have 0 reputation yet, you see an anti-spam message if you try to edit your own posts.
-
@Pesala I'm not sure I understand. I was able to post but then removed it because it was placed in response to myself. Now, I have it again in draft is response to the correct user, but am unable to post.
-
@jmss Wait a few minutes then try again. When new users post too quickly the forum software thinks they must be trying to spam the forums.
-
@sgunhouse No, I believe it's because it was a duplicate of the one I removed:
"Post content was flagged as spam by Akismet.com"
-
@jmss I have restored your deleted post. You could've done that yourself by reading Pesala's post above and choosing "Restore".
It doesn't matter "who" you click reply to.
What matters is who you "mention" with the
@
Next time just flag the post and say what you need done.
You need more rep to edit your posts after some time has passed.
Akismet is quite strict with new user posts.