Vivaldi Synch saved my You-Know-What but I have questions.....
As for Synch saving me,
- where does Vivaldi synch store synched files?
- after recovering my files (magic) I have a choice of "Download Done" & "Upload Done". I don't know if upload means from synched fille to desktop or the other way around & do I have to do anything with either or them
- Synch is currently set to "All Data" which I think is correct
- Do I "Reset Remote Data" or leave it alone?
There is little wonder why my Vivaldi got confused every once in a while and a miracle it didn't happen more often. I discovered I have several "Vivaldi Default" folders scattered around and a number of Profiles, 3 of 4 which are timestamped 4/20/24.
Unfortunately, over time, I have "developed" various Vivaldi UserData files in various places. I want to clean up my Vivaldi folder setup but am afraid I'm going to screw something up.
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, do you meant different devices with "various places"?
- In many files, bookmarks, notes, Login Data are files for Bookmarks, Notes, Passwords.
- Sync is additive, if you have new bookmarks in place 2 sync will add them to place 1, for example.
- Yes, if you want to have different bookmarks in two places you can disable sync bookmarks.
- If all is working leave it alone. It help sometimes to deduplicate sync devices or connection issues. Use always the latest up to date system to do this.
Cheers, mib
The data to perform a sync operation is stored at the server. There is not a "sync'ed file" category of data locally. There is just the data, and what the data is, is determined to a degree by what data exists at the server. Newer data tends to modify older data, so if you change the data locally, that changes the data at the server. If you change the data on another device, that also changes the data at the server, which then changes the data at the local device. Newest data rules. This CAN mean two things: If you delete data locally, it can delete data at the server, which will then delete the same data at remote device - and vice-versa. It can also mean that if you have a device signed in to sync, but it is turned off for several weeks, when you turn it on and it signs in again, the sync server may think it is a new device and add its data, which can result in duplicated data on all sync'ed devices. But the data at each instance, is just the data. The instance tells the sync server what its data is, and the server stores it for other instances to collect.
Download Done means your local instance has been updated with data from the server. Upload Done means the server data has been updated with data from your local instance. In the case of Download, it can be a few minutes before you actually see the result of your local instance being updated. It is additive, which means if you install a virgin instance of Vivaldi and sign it in to your sync account, its "Default" bookmarks for instance will be added to the server and to your old instance as well. For this reason, if I am setting up a new instance, I usually delete its bookmarks and notes BEFORE I sign it in to sync, so they don't get added everywhere, but it just benefits from the old data being downloaded.
"All Data" is a good way to run sync. You can limit it to only certain kinds of data, but then your separate instances won't match when it comes to other data or other settings.
If you "Reset Remote Data," you nuke the data at the server and replace it with the local data from the instance where you issued that command. If you have other instances logged in to sync and running at that same time, their data will be changed by the data change at the server as well. So if you Reset Remote Data from your desktop, the server will delete all its data and replace it with the data from your desktop and, if you have your laptop, phone and tablet running and logged in to sync at that time, their data will also be changed to match the new data status at the server.
@Ayespy I know I'm not supposed to use caps b/c it denotes anger but I am going to use caps to show my extreme gratitude; so THANK YOU !!
@mib2berlin Got it! Thank you very much.
@janrif 1. Vivaldi have its servers on Iceland
3. Yes it is correct (but you can choose otherwise for personal preferences, for example, do not sync passwords).
4. It will clear the things that are saved in the cloud and the in you click "upload" it will upload the data of the current session. So leave it alone
