@janrif

The data to perform a sync operation is stored at the server. There is not a "sync'ed file" category of data locally. There is just the data, and what the data is, is determined to a degree by what data exists at the server. Newer data tends to modify older data, so if you change the data locally, that changes the data at the server. If you change the data on another device, that also changes the data at the server, which then changes the data at the local device. Newest data rules. This CAN mean two things: If you delete data locally, it can delete data at the server, which will then delete the same data at remote device - and vice-versa. It can also mean that if you have a device signed in to sync, but it is turned off for several weeks, when you turn it on and it signs in again, the sync server may think it is a new device and add its data, which can result in duplicated data on all sync'ed devices. But the data at each instance, is just the data. The instance tells the sync server what its data is, and the server stores it for other instances to collect.

Download Done means your local instance has been updated with data from the server. Upload Done means the server data has been updated with data from your local instance. In the case of Download, it can be a few minutes before you actually see the result of your local instance being updated. It is additive, which means if you install a virgin instance of Vivaldi and sign it in to your sync account, its "Default" bookmarks for instance will be added to the server and to your old instance as well. For this reason, if I am setting up a new instance, I usually delete its bookmarks and notes BEFORE I sign it in to sync, so they don't get added everywhere, but it just benefits from the old data being downloaded.

"All Data" is a good way to run sync. You can limit it to only certain kinds of data, but then your separate instances won't match when it comes to other data or other settings.