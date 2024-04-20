I think I reported that already, but can't find my post. Maybe was removed?

In any case, since a couple of weeks searching is completely broken in Vivaldi. If you type in something to search for, and you do this quickly in the address bar and press Enter, Vivaldi mostly cuts some part of what you typed in and searches for only a part of it.

This is a very very MAJOR issue, I actually can't believe that it exists for so long. It makes Vivaldi barely usable, this happens to me several times per day every day.

Is the problem known??

A video. Took just one try to reproduce it...

