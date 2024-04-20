Broken search in address bar
I think I reported that already, but can't find my post. Maybe was removed?
In any case, since a couple of weeks searching is completely broken in Vivaldi. If you type in something to search for, and you do this quickly in the address bar and press Enter, Vivaldi mostly cuts some part of what you typed in and searches for only a part of it.
This is a very very MAJOR issue, I actually can't believe that it exists for so long. It makes Vivaldi barely usable, this happens to me several times per day every day.
Is the problem known??
A video. Took just one try to reproduce it...
BTW, there is another problem which happens very often. Sometimes when you're typing, Vivaldi is suggesting some text. And if you press ENTER it uses this suggesstion. Like on video below, I typed in "one two" and pressed ENTER. But it searches for some string suggested by itself (some earlier search in this case, but it can be anything).
Please guys, this is really tragic Searching google is one of the most common thing to do and it doesn't work. Please bring old behaviors back or give us options to switch it. Some people work fast and Vivaldi just can't keep up.
Vivaldi's address bar is probably the worst address bar I have ever experienced on any browser. It's riddled with issues and bugs.
The last problem you pointed out can be fixed by disabling typed history for the address bar in your settings I think. You should also be able to press space, backspace, or delete to cancel the suggestion
Strangiato
Known bug, suppossedly fixed in vivaldi-snapshot. See
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94294/too-fast-typing-adressbar
@azaz44 said in Broken search in address bar:
to switch it. Some people work fast and Vivaldi
I was able to resolve the 2nd problem by changing drop-down menu priority, so "Search / Go To" is first in the list. Uff, world saved. Thanks
And glad to hear the first problem is known and will be addressed. It's super critical.
ImaginaryFreedom
@Kuroodo said in Broken search in address bar:
Yeah they really screwed it up over the last year or two.
I have my main copy set to only try to autocomplete "typed history" now, and it still puts all sorts of random pages apparently cherry-picked out of browser history into the "completion dropdown" (which I had NEVER TYPED) and worse - FORCES me to open that page and literally BLOCKS me from typing the plain domain one I was trying to type.
And the WORST part is that it REMOVED all my REAL typed history when they added this "improved" functionality, and all I've got left is those gigantically long URLs cherry-picked from history that the only solution is click the "X" to delete each one when it appears so it doesn't block me from what I'm trying to view.
They have apparently turned it into that overcomplicated disaster primarily because they are trying to use it as a revenue generation vehicle with revenue-generating so-called "direct match" URLs, in the process literally working against their users.