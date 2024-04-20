Address Bar to Left
Why is there a large gap between the Hide Panel icon and the Back arrow on the address bar? Is there a way to cause the whole address bar to shift to the left to eliminate that blank space?
@TonyK132 Hi, please read:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#Customize_toolbars
And remove the spacers on the left+right.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@TonyK132 See also here:
Thanks, that did it.
@TonyK132 Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer