Export address book to contact panel
-
antjewagner
I am looking for a possibility to export the contacts of my address book to the contact panel. It can be exported to webmail, but the contacts of webmail are somehow not shown in the contact panel. I would also like to sync the contact panel with my mobile phone.
-
@antjewagner welcome to the forum!
You've found one of the weak spots. The contacts management in Vivaldi is currently quite basic, focus is on the mail client itself. Contacts are only generated from your email database and whatever you add/modify manually.
The existing feature request here -> https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53314/contacts-carddav-sync is about adding real contacts management to Vivaldi. Please consider upvoting that request by hitting like on the first post.