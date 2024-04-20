I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work)
I tried all combinations of priority in the settings, in case someone asked if I tried, but nothing work.
My problem with the Address Bar is very simple.
There's the option to show the most frequented pages first right? But this option doesn't work, no matter how many times I visit a page, I doesn't get priority.
Worse, Vivaldi has the habit of forgetting completely frequently visited pages while remember pages that I visited only one time weeks ago.
How come?
Why is it so hard to remember and show at the top the few pages that I frequent every week, many various times a day?
Sure, I can't be the only one suffering with this issue, right?
@Panino
Hi, I don't use this setting usually but if I enable only frequently visited pages I get no results, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61.
May you fine a bug but nobody noticed it, if other user can confirm this you can report this to the bug tracker.
Cheers, mib
@Panino said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
Sure, I can't be the only one suffering with this issue, right?
Nope
@Panino said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
Worse, Vivaldi has the habit of forgetting completely frequently visited pages while remember pages that I visited only one time weeks ago.
Yep.
I mentioned this here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/746929
mib2berlin
@7twenty
Hi, you mention you get not as many results as you would have expected from the history.
No history is involved here, if I understand this correctly.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
No history is involved here,
I also said "Why the address bar can't find them in the history or address bar typed urls/frequent or whatever is boggling."
Point was that being a page that i have visited (and actually is one that is visited semi-frequently), it still didn't show.
@7twenty @Panino
I am not sure how to test this.
A frequently used page is https://www.penny.de, the second is https://www.penny.de/angebote.
If I type penny I get the main domain, if I type angebote I get the sub page but I have no idea if this is the expected result.
I never typed penny.de/angebote, this is taken from history.
Clean profile, no extensions, Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61.
@7twenty said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
@mib2berlin said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
No history is involved here,
I also said "Why the address bar can't find them in the history or address bar typed urls/frequent or whatever is boggling."
Point was that being a page that i have visited (and actually is one that is visited semi-frequently), it still didn't show.
This also happens with you?
For example, I use My Drama List to track dramas and movies that I watch. So after watching the most frequent Shogun episode I go to my list to click to add one more episode. The URL is: "https://mydramalist.com/dramalist/PaninoManino" I go straight to this URL more than once per week. But frequently Vivaldi forgets this URL, so I start manually typing the complete URL to make sure if Vivaldi really forgot. I reach "https://mydramalist.com/d" and nothing, no results are found, that's why I'm sure Vivaldi is forgetting pages. Did you tried to do something like this to make sure?
What is annoying is that when I do this to make sure the URL was forgotten, Vivaldi autocompletes pages from that website that I accessed just once ages ago, it refuses to forgetting URL that I visited only once.
@Panino
Hi, try panino.
Why don't you use a bookmark? It's maybe not as convenient but at least you can get to it when you want.
@Panino said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
Did you tried to do something like this to make sure?
Yes, as noted in the link to the other thread. It was a youtube channel that i visit maybe once a month. The URL should have been in the typed history or frequent lists based on the fact it was used about 4 times that week.
@TonyK132 said in I'm losing hope about the Addess Bar (most frequented don't work):
Why don't you use a bookmark? It's maybe not as convenient but at least you can get to it when you want.
Valid suggestion, but it won't fix the problem if it's not made aware of.
Also I use bookmarks in a weird way i think. It's either stuff that i use very rarely so keep them bookmarked so i don't forget them, or stuff that i use daily so i can open with a single click. Stuff in between is just as simple as typing a few letters and it normally shows up in the address bar. Or at least it used to be.
I just happened again.
I even went to the History to check.
There's a site with some topics separated by categories. I'm interested on some of them so I go directly to the categories that interest me, for example 1, 2 and 3.
The urls xxx.yyy/zzz/1, xxx.yyy/zzz/2 vanished from History, while xxx.yyy/zzz/3 that it the categorie that I go the least is still in History.
Meanwhile other urls from that site that I visted just once weeks ago are still remembered and in History!