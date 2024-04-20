I tried all combinations of priority in the settings, in case someone asked if I tried, but nothing work.

My problem with the Address Bar is very simple.

There's the option to show the most frequented pages first right? But this option doesn't work, no matter how many times I visit a page, I doesn't get priority.

Worse, Vivaldi has the habit of forgetting completely frequently visited pages while remember pages that I visited only one time weeks ago.

How come?

Why is it so hard to remember and show at the top the few pages that I frequent every week, many various times a day?

Sure, I can't be the only one suffering with this issue, right?