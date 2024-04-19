Can you improve your built in adblocker in the near future so that those annoying popups that want me to use their app are no longer displayed? These websites want to track us with their apps and vivaldi should try its best to stop that.

Another browser, which isn't Vivaldi, has managed to stop these popups from appearing.

If you open the link then there is a picture to see what I mean. If you have the same opinion then feel free to upvote it.

Thank you all!