Dangling Code
For months I've reported "dangling code" when selecting data from a web page and sending it by email. It has never been fixed.
Now, I have found that hundreds of my Notes have:
"data:text/html,<html/> in place of a source link. As a result I cannot refer back to the source. This is extremely frustrating.
@janrif My note URL field is empty. I reported the bug exactly a year ago now.
VB-96604 URL to Note Lost on Updating (19/4/2024)
Apparently, it got closed, but was reopened six days ago.
@janrif said in Dangling Code:
dangling code
VB-94245 "Trailing HTML code" - Confirmed.
I updated tracker now for 6.7 Snapshot.
@Pesala said in Dangling Code:
I updated tracker entry for cirrent 6.7 Snapshot.