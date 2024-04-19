It really should be easier for newcomers to hide the tool-bar and learn the basics.
mib2berlin
@Echo29
Hi, you can have both but the user have to know it is called Status Bar:
Hit F1 open the help pages, search for "status"
Open Settings and search for "status"
Maybe the search field in the settings could be more prominent, I use it all the time but many user not.
F1 open the help in almost all software, Chrome, Word, 3D Studio Max but not in Firefox.
Welcome back to Vivaldi, mib
@Echo29 See the View menu.
This toggles between the status bar, and the Status Info Overlay.
It is hard to think of anything easier than F1 or search in settings. How else can Vivaldi make it easier to new users to find information?
A context menu item on the toolbar or a button on it would not be available to turn it back on again. If the Status Bar is hidden, the UI editor for the Address Bar or the Panel Toolbar wouldn’t immediately show where to enable the Status bar.
securely4024
@Echo29 Vivaldi have a lot of resources to be new-use friendly. But dont expect people that get dofficult times with even chrome to understand Vivaldi. At least a basic knowledge on how to use a basic browser is necessary.
Dont expect someone that doesnt know how to drive a car, to drive a Ferrari. He will crash.
And Vivaldi has a looooooooooooot of guides and a very friendly community ready to help newcomers IN SECONDS. So I don't think there should be more tutorials; on the contrary, there is an excessive amount of tutorials (including forum help).
Aaron Translator
@Echo29 said in It really should be easier for newcomers to hide the tool-bar and learn the basics.:
I am a returning user with some IT know-how
So you should be able to use F1
and learn the basics
These pages can help users:
https://tips.vivaldi.net
https://help.vivaldi.com/tutorials/