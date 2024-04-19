@jvleminc Hi - yes this bar is ugly and problematic. In other browsers this bar is shown as part of the UI and not part of the web page. It should also be possible to close the bar without having the sharing stop.

Hopefully they can make it better in future releases.

In the meantime, try this CSS mod if you do a lot of screen sharing:

.page-confirm-info-bar { height: 25px; color: var(--colorFgIntense); background: var(--colorBg); } .webpageview:has(.page-confirm-info-bar) .webpage { top: 25px; } .webpageview:has(.page-confirm-info-bar) .find-in-page-wrapper { top: 25px; position: relative; } .infobar-controls input[type='button'] { height: 20px; color: white; background: darkred; } .infobar-close svg { height: 20px !important; fill: var(--colorFgFadedMost) !important; }

This makes it thinner (25px), moves the webpage rendering down and changes the colour to match the theme. Changing the colours are optional though, I think it looks much better:



If you want the bar to stand out more the background of .page-confirm-info-bar can be changed to --colorErrorBg :



How To:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/guide-modding-vivaldi