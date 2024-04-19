Share menu covering menus
Hello,
Currently the share menu/banner sits on top of several buttons when using Teams; GDocs or other apps that have a top menu.
Example:
Is there any chance that in the future this banner can be moved somewhere else, or be reorganized? Thanks in advance.
@jvleminc Hi - yes this bar is ugly and problematic. In other browsers this bar is shown as part of the UI and not part of the web page. It should also be possible to close the bar without having the sharing stop.
Hopefully they can make it better in future releases.
In the meantime, try this CSS mod if you do a lot of screen sharing:
.page-confirm-info-bar { height: 25px; color: var(--colorFgIntense); background: var(--colorBg); } .webpageview:has(.page-confirm-info-bar) .webpage { top: 25px; } .webpageview:has(.page-confirm-info-bar) .find-in-page-wrapper { top: 25px; position: relative; } .infobar-controls input[type='button'] { height: 20px; color: white; background: darkred; } .infobar-close svg { height: 20px !important; fill: var(--colorFgFadedMost) !important; }
This makes it thinner (25px), moves the webpage rendering down and changes the colour to match the theme. Changing the colours are optional though, I think it looks much better:
If you want the bar to stand out more the background of
.page-confirm-info-barcan be changed to
--colorErrorBg:
How To:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/guide-modding-vivaldi
@Pathduck Thanks for that! Your mod works quite well.
Ah, just when I hover with my mouse on top of the "Stop sharing" button, the entire button turns grey (also the text). Nothing worrisome, just thought you should know.
Vivaldi 6.7.3316.3 (Official Build) snapshot (64-bit) Revision 7ba90f1dc67c5646a19ab45f49c23390b8157696 OS Linux JavaScript V8 12.2.281.28
@jvleminc said in Share menu covering menus:
Ah, just when I hover with my mouse on top of the "Stop sharing" button, the entire button turns grey (also the text). Nothing worrisome, just thought you should know.
I'm tempted to say "deal with it".
Oops I said it
It's just CSS, you can learn a bit about how to set the hover styling here:
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/:hover
.infobar-controls input[type='button']:hover { background: lime !important; }
Adjust for taste
@Pathduck said in Share menu covering menus:
.infobar-controls input[type='button']:hover {
background: lime !important;
}
Yeah, it's just a detail; the mod works fine!