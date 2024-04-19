Focus Mode Tab View Like in Arc Browser
-
DanielToruno
As many of you may know when you click on a pinned tab in the Arc browser it shows up in this preview mode. This is awesome for productivity because it helps you not open unecessary tabs and stay focused on whatever the main purpose of that tab was
Would love to be able to enable a focus preview mode with my pinned tabs because I am a pinned tab power user and get rather annoyed when my pinned tabs accidentally get replaced with a webpage I accidentally wandered into.