Struggling with Workspaces and Closing Vivaldi Windows
I want to like Workspaces, I really do! As someone with ADHD, I ordinarily accumulate tabs in Vivaldi into the several-hundreds until my system begins to go pear-shaped, at which point I have to take time to go through and cull things out. So the idea of being able to group a set of tabs for a project, pull it up and work on it (including opening new ones related to that!) and then put them away safely for later is super appealing!
However, I think I'm not understanding how Workspaces is supposed to...work. It's not unusual for me to have several browser windows open because I have several projects going at once. So in my mind, the workflow for using Workspaces should be something like this:
- Open new window.
- Use the Workspaces menu/shortcuts to pull up the 'Project Gigglepig' Workspace.
- Do the thing. Finish work with the thing
- Close that window so I can come back to this Workspace later.
However, step (4) of the above deletes the workspace: Vivaldi seems to interpret "you closed the window with that workspace" as "you don't want that workspace anymore", instead of what I meant ("please save the workspace; I'm done now").
OK, says I, perhaps I need to alter my workflow a bit and not close the window while that workspace is open. If I move to another workspace, it should save the first one safely, and then I'll have a 'sacrificial lamb' empty workspace for it to delete when I close the window, right?
So I finish with 'Project Gigglepig' work, and switch the window to my 'Safe to Close' workspace that's just an empty tab. No again: closing that window -still- deletes the 'Project Gigglepig' workspace. (I've lost a lot of tabs this way!)
What am I missing here — am I not following the way this is supposed to flow? Or is there a need for a feature request to add a "Closing Window with Workspace..." behavior toggle to select either "deletes workspace" or "saves workspace for later"?
@castillar I have never seen this happen to me. Workspaces are always saved here.
Can you perhaps share a video of it occuring?
Thank you! It's actually good to hear that it's not me misunderstanding the feature.
I may have figured out at least part of what's going on, and it's a user-error on my part. The first time this happened (a workspace was deleted out from under me — still not clear on why it happened, but it may have just been a fluke), I went into the Window panel and restored that set of tabs. At that point, I assumed that this also restored the Workspace entry for that group — it does not (or doesn't appear to). Instead, it just restores them as new tabs in the current window. So then of course when I closed that window, there's no entry in the Workspace menu, because I hadn't told Vivaldi to create a workspace from the restored tabs.
I'll keep an eye on this and see if I can figure out anything else that triggers this behavior. (Now that I know it's supposed to work the way I was thinking, I'll try using it that way more and see what happens.)
Additionally, there was a good stretch there where Vivaldi was pretty "crashy" for me due to the Chrome bug that caused it to crash on startup if plugged into an external monitor/dock. Thankfully that bug appears to have been fixed (and thank you to the devs!), but it's possible the remnants of that have left some odd bits behind in my profile as a result.