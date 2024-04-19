I want to like Workspaces, I really do! As someone with ADHD, I ordinarily accumulate tabs in Vivaldi into the several-hundreds until my system begins to go pear-shaped, at which point I have to take time to go through and cull things out. So the idea of being able to group a set of tabs for a project, pull it up and work on it (including opening new ones related to that!) and then put them away safely for later is super appealing!

However, I think I'm not understanding how Workspaces is supposed to...work. It's not unusual for me to have several browser windows open because I have several projects going at once. So in my mind, the workflow for using Workspaces should be something like this:

Open new window. Use the Workspaces menu/shortcuts to pull up the 'Project Gigglepig' Workspace. Do the thing. Finish work with the thing Close that window so I can come back to this Workspace later.

However, step (4) of the above deletes the workspace: Vivaldi seems to interpret "you closed the window with that workspace" as "you don't want that workspace anymore", instead of what I meant ("please save the workspace; I'm done now").

OK, says I, perhaps I need to alter my workflow a bit and not close the window while that workspace is open. If I move to another workspace, it should save the first one safely, and then I'll have a 'sacrificial lamb' empty workspace for it to delete when I close the window, right?

So I finish with 'Project Gigglepig' work, and switch the window to my 'Safe to Close' workspace that's just an empty tab. No again: closing that window -still- deletes the 'Project Gigglepig' workspace. (I've lost a lot of tabs this way!)

What am I missing here — am I not following the way this is supposed to flow? Or is there a need for a feature request to add a "Closing Window with Workspace..." behavior toggle to select either "deletes workspace" or "saves workspace for later"?