Feeds to youtube are all missing videos now
Since mid last week Ive started seeing more and more videos missing from the feeds from youtube. I still have two that are showing video but the rest do not. Before just wiping out all feeds I thought I would inquire - is this more youtube interference or could it be something else?
@wadesmart I just subscribed to a YouTube feed. Two out of ten don’t show up, and I have to watch them on YouTube. The rest are fine.
Are you using any third-party ad-blocker or is Vivaldi’s ad-blocker enabled?
@Pesala Ive had these feeds for over two years mostly without issues but, every time yt changes something more of them disappear. I wonder if it is about their ad, injections, etc. I dont use the built in blockers because Ive had such problem with them. I cant use my google accounts anymore so I use a different browser because something causes a login loop. So the blockers I use are still ublock and ad block plus. I just received four updates on Mikhaila Petersons channel. Three cant be accessed - have to go to yt but the other Im watching now.