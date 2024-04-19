A further fix for http downloads – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.9
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
Since we are closing on final and because it is the weekend, here is an extra snapshot. Not much here but there is a further fix to a frequently reported issue.
@Ruarí Really nice place that - in the summer
Winter's just not giving up the ghost...
[Downloads] Over plain HTTP fails to open Save As dialog: further fix for accepting downloads where the download panel was hidden (VB-103844)
Hopefully the last one for this, thanks for fixing it - there's a lot more than just a simple fix
Christoph142
Thanks @Ruarí
3rd updated
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
@pathduck: This and image from last snapshot are taken a day apart. Norway… why!?
I'm having an weird issue with this snapshot, every time I try to type "vivaldi" in the address bar causes the browser to crash.
Thanks @Ruarí & @VivaldiTeam!
Have a nice weekend!
@HALVAM Cannot confirm, even I have a lot of crashes!
zikkeratak
Since no one claim this so far... first!!
happy bicycle day.
Nice, i have just upgraded, Windows are still showing red icon, so that's a bonus i guess. It's starts a bit faster and it's a bit faster also overall. Last two builds did not show any malfunction with my User Data folder from 6.6 so that's great. Don't like this new menu, it looks like it's done for touch screen, so i have disable it. Memory saver don't have complete translation yet i see (description), but that's OK, no rush but there is for old menu style function.
Yeah it's also cold in Slovenia but no snow, almost had some.️️️️️️
Imo, chromium style menu would better be disabled by default. It simply doesn't behave well, often collapses and becomes scrollable which is awful for desktop apps.
CampGareth
Windows on Arm Dev Kit 2023 user here, thanks for building a WoA version. I've not put much testing in but it feels a lot snappier than the x86 version. CPU load seems a lot lower and it's clocking down as it should. I think Speedometer 3.0 running in the x86 version was scoring 5-6, now I'm seeing 12.5.
ThirdGenerationAI
I can't delete feeds.
Plz, tell me the latest used user agent string of native Vivaldi snapshot.
@ann0nym
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.9 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision f44986f550d075b0997fb37b7401f9e738ba1e1c
OS Windows 11 Version 23H2 (Build 22631.3447)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.13
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
@ann0nym said in A further fix for http downloads – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.9:
user agent string
If you've changed it (or want to), see "Settings/Network"
ingolftopf
@Ruarí said in A further fix for http downloads – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3329.9:
@pathduck: This and image from last snapshot are taken a day apart. Norway… why!?
Crazy
Is that how it is with you?
It's all gone in a day?
They're certainly not 100 kilometres apart.
Vivaldi is crashing when it starts on my Samsung Galaxy Tab 5e.
How can I bring it back?
Is it possible to copy the setting (mainly the tabs) to the main version of Vivaldi?
@Mikefield Please ask at https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/97025/some-small-fixes-vivaldi-android-browser-snapshot-3327-4 for Android.
@yngve
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/747938
Does this mean that the menu will not be configurable and the Edit menu function will be removed?