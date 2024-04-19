Speed Dial Page Corrupted After Current Snapshot
-
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.7 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Revision cff32f8198220a8033edd0ad6a9485b8925a823e
OS Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.1)
-
@janrif Please explain "corrupted". Expound on your problem. Illustrate with a screenshot.
Help others help you by providing enough information to understand.
-
-
@janrif OK I've heard others who use Sync get this at times. Not seen it myself though. No idea what can be done about it...
But now you have the screenshot at least someone else who might've had the same issue can help
-
@janrif
Hi, I had this issue if I add a customized thumbnail on one device and sync it with another.
I don't get this with page preview thumbnails, then it look like this.
-
Hi @mib2berlin. Maybe a week ago, I started synch up and thought nothing of it. Then I updated and got what I've described which sounds like your experience. Hmmm.. Any further thoughts?
-
How about reporting it as a bug? That might be useful.
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
I think this is not a bug, we have the folder SyncedFiles in our profile.
Left is Windows 11, right is Linux.
If I add an image as thumbnail on Linux it is added to this folder but it is not synced to Windows.
If I sync on Windows I get this cloud icon and have add the new image to the speed dial.
This is a missing feature and the developer are aware of it.
I have to test this again to proof if I tell you nonsense or not.
At some point I disabled the sync of bookmarks because it mess up my customized thumbnails every time.
This was fixed in the past so if you add your images again they will stay.
Cheers, mib
EDIT:
Hm, a new image is not added to the folder SyncedFiles, maybe it's a bug after all.
I was in the wrong folder.
It is added to the folder but not synced.
-
For me such cloud icons as thumbnail appear only having user-defined images as thumbs before and all was synced, and if done a sync to a new profile now.
Thant is a known issue.
-
@mib2berlin @DoctorG @Pathduck I've noticed else something on this subject. [ On Speed Dial Page ] user can size thumbnails to suit their layout. If user selects any of the sizes; "Tiny" - "Scale to Fit", the result is illustrated above. If, however, user selects "Icon" size, all seems ok. How is that possible? TU
-
@janrif said in Speed Dial Page Corrupted After Current Snapshot:
How is that possible?
Simple - the "Icon" size uses the Favicon not a thumbnail.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Favicon
-
Are favicons stored in some folder that can backed up?
-
@janrif Favicons are stored in the file
Favicons- it's a SQLite database file.
Never tested if restoring this file from a backup works - it's just a mapping of url <-> bitmap so probably would work ok.
-
@Pathduck Following the very thorough backup instructions HERE I was able to find the "Default" folder but not the "First Run File".
I also have several profiles. I know which profile is working now so I'm wondering if I should delete the alternate Profiles to clean-up my directory structure.
-
mib2berlin
@janrif
Hi, the file is in the root folder one step above.
Before you copy move the folders clean up your cache, the User Data folder can reach some GB.
I would move the whole folder
C:\Users\username\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data
to a save place as backup, start Vivaldi, close all tabs, close Vivaldi.
This create a new clean Vivaldi folder.
If Default work delete the new folder and copy Default form you backup.
Start Vivaldi, create a new profile, close Vivaldi.
Delete the content of the new folder Profile 1 and copy the content from your first working into the folder.
And so forth.
Maybe wait a bit if other user have a better idea or make it easier for you.
Cheers, mib
EDIT: Better description.
-
Um, I don't think that's my guide
Besides I would not attempt a "fool proof" guide of the sort as I do not believe in someone following guides slavishly without actually understanding what they're doing... it's bound to end in tears... or endless "it didn't work"
but not the "First Run File".
Far as I can tell, there's no mention of
First Runin that guide?
All the
First Runfile does is tell the browser this is the first time you're running it, and to show the Welcome wizard.
I also have several profiles. I know which profile is working now so I'm wondering if I should delete the alternate Profiles to clean-up my directory structure.
By all means, delete unused profiles to save some disk space. And also to avoid accidentally launching a different profile than
Defaultand becoming confused about Vivaldi "deleting all my data" - sometimes I believe users tend to do at times.
-
@Pathduck
Hm, if you delete profiles 1 and 2 from inside Vivaldi the next profile you add is Profile 3 and this is quiet annoying.
If you delete the profiles manually you get a complete mess in the folder Vivaldi.
Is it not better to wipe the content of Vivaldi and copy your folder Default back?
I do this all the time, wipe the content of Profile 1 and let Vivaldi create the new content to get a clean Profile 1.
But I don't want to confuse @janrif to much.
-
I know - I think I'm up to 35 or so now
If you delete the profiles manually you get a complete mess in the folder Vivaldi.
Yes, you should not delete profile directories manually, only from within Vivaldi.
This is the only supported way to do it.
Is it not better to wipe the content of Vivaldi and copy your folder Default back?
Do you mean wipe
Defaultor wipe
User Data?
Wiping
User Dataworks of course, I do it all the time in Standalone installs for a totally clean install.
However one should know that this requires redownloading the components like Widewine etc again, and it does not happen instantly. So if you do that, know that some things might break until they are properly downloaded.
Also important to know is when wiping
User Data- the key to decrypt the passwords is stored in
Local State. So wiping out this file might make imported passwords from
Login Databe unusable.
I do this all the time, wipe the content of Profile 1 and let Vivaldi create the new content to get a clean Profile 1.
Yes, it's a clean way of doing it. I avoid messing with my default browser though, I always do such testing in Standalone installs - very rarely in my standard Snapshot install.
-
I will test this with my stable standalone install on Windows later.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
OK, wiping the folder User Data and copying the folder Default back from a backup break passwords on Windows.
I don`t used sync in this test.
Solution 1. Backup the file Local State
Solution 2. Delete the file Login Data and use sync to get your passwords back.
I don't delete the file in other experiments but it is saver to do so.
Cheers, mib