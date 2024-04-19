@janrif

I think this is not a bug, we have the folder SyncedFiles in our profile.

Left is Windows 11, right is Linux.

If I add an image as thumbnail on Linux it is added to this folder but it is not synced to Windows.

If I sync on Windows I get this cloud icon and have add the new image to the speed dial.

This is a missing feature and the developer are aware of it.

I have to test this again to proof if I tell you nonsense or not.

At some point I disabled the sync of bookmarks because it mess up my customized thumbnails every time.

This was fixed in the past so if you add your images again they will stay.