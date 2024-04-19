Hi, got a bit of a meta question:

I'd like to post a bug - it's something that I already confirmed happens on macOS and Windows. My primary platform is macOS. I fear that by choosing to post in either the macOS or Windows section, we end up in a not ideal situation.

If I post to macOS, the audience is much smaller (5-6 times more topics and users in Windows). This would limit the chances for additional confirmations.

If I post in Windows, the reach is better but if people ask for details or additional screenshots, I'd have to post data from the "wrong" platform, which might reduce the reports credibility.

What would you recommend?

Is there some awareness for this effect of the forum structure and do you think improvements can be made?

Best

Philipp