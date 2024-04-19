Tabs periodically stop responding until a page completes loading
Recently I have been experiencing an annoying problem where some page I'm loading seems to get stuck - perhaps stuck rendering, or loading an embedded frame or something - and I can't change tabs with shortcuts, can't open new tabs or close any tabs until that finishes.
Sometimes the operations will have queued, and when the page finally loads I'll find tabs opened & closed willy-nilly. It's unpredictable.
6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Revision 44e5da5a9aa5c707f3a6a779710221ccebcac676
OS macOS Version 12.7.4 (Build 21H1123)
@frogworth Yeah, noticed that too. I don’t know what’s causing it, but it’s a recent development.