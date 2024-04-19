VAB-9135 Crash when use "New Window" at foldables
-
Hi, I am on Oppo Find N3(aka Oneplus Open)
When in unfolded state, have an option to open new windows then make 2 browsers window side by side. This function is working well in Chrome. However, Vivaldi will crash when I do the same action, sometimes when i relaunch the app -> manage windows. I can get this dual browser working, but sometimes it will just keep crashing Vivaldi app.
This issue happens to both production and snapshot version
Reported case: VAB-9135
-
May I know how can I track the status of these reported case number?
-
mib2berlin
@jasonwch
Hi, your report is unconfirmed but we have:
VAB-8782
Crash on Foldable when switching window
I asked the developer if this is related here.
You can ask about the status of reports in the status thread, more user with access to the bug tracker read there and can answer.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin Thanks there.
So that thread covers all Desktop, Android versions, right?