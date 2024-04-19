Crashed Hard and Took My Tabs with it
-
Vivaldi just took the jump a second ago and took all my tabs with it.
They didn't go to closed tabs, because they weren't closed,
I didn't get an unexpected closure message on restart, which is very strange, but,
it did remember how many windows I open and their locations.
What's even more strange is that it only erased the tabs that were opened by my default/primary profile. I have two other profiles open and everything about them was preserved.
The only thing that was some indication of an error was on my first attempt at reopen, it stated that it could not load any profiles.
Here for the speculation over anything. What could have caused this? Anyone else experienced something similar?
Version: 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
-
mib2berlin
@Jrograms
Hi, I guess a crash happen and corrupt your session files.
Each profile has it's own session files.
If you cant start the profile you can move the folder Sessions out of your profile folder "Default".
The profile should start and all settings should be there but you lost all your tabs.
I am not sure what happen with the information about other windows, it is in the session files, too.
I would backup the whole \Vivaldi\User Data folder.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Cheers, mib
EDIT: If you use sync the tabs from the lost profile are maybe in Synced Tabs in the windows panel.
-
johnjdoodle
Happened to me as well - impossible to find/restore anything (userdata is all over the place - not one single folder).
I gave up and restored V completely (portable), from backup (about one week old... so yes, losing a 'few' tabs).
Using this extension (now) as well: [https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/tab-session-manager/iaiomicjabeggjcfkbimgmglanimpnae
(but since that crash, no issues anymore - just bad luck, I'm afraid)
-
If you don't use sessions, you might still be able to recover lost tabs by checking the Windows panel and the closed windows / closed tabs categories