Vivaldi just took the jump a second ago and took all my tabs with it.

They didn't go to closed tabs, because they weren't closed,

I didn't get an unexpected closure message on restart, which is very strange, but,

it did remember how many windows I open and their locations.

What's even more strange is that it only erased the tabs that were opened by my default/primary profile. I have two other profiles open and everything about them was preserved.

The only thing that was some indication of an error was on my first attempt at reopen, it stated that it could not load any profiles.

Here for the speculation over anything. What could have caused this? Anyone else experienced something similar?

Version: 6.6.3271.55 (Stable channel) (64-bit)

OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)