Overlapping screen mess
Help - am about to uninstall Vivaldi for good after being unable to resolve overlapping screens like this:
@atefwilson Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
What's overlapping exactly?
You have a web panel on the left, which is clearly set to some site not adapting to smaller viewports, and a regular page on the right which seems to adapt ok.
What's the url of the web panel?
The URL of the panel is https://mail.proton.me/u/2/inbox which corresponds to the right panel
I just want to display one panel on my monitor: how do I display the left panel properly?
mib2berlin
@atefwilson
Hi, click on the Proton icon in the panel bar or hit F4.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/panels/web-panels/
Cheers, mib
Danke vielmals, hitting F4 seemed to do the trick. Glad the problem has been resolved, but how did I get into this mess?
@atefwilson You added Firstrades as a web panel, then set the panel to full width. I suggest you read the documentation linked about web panels and how they work.
Web Panels could be very useful to keep track of different sites at the same time. Not all sites work as panels though, they are not tabs.
Maybe tab tiling would be useful to learn about as well?
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/