Save custom mail view in panel
-
otto Ambassador
Request: Create and save a custom Mail view in Panel
Panel > Mail - Save custom views
Context
In the web panel, Vivaldi Mail shows all the folders, custom folders, mailing lists, filters, flags, labels, feeds, and all accounts by default.
However, I can right-click any folder and change 'Views' by unticking or re-ticking the individual items on the list. I would love to save my selection to a custom view to enable quick and easy switching back to the default or between any saved "view profiles," e.g., home vs. work.