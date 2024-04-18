Request: view a single folder in the web panel.

Panel > Mail - View mail folder

Context

I've added various email addresses to the Vivaldi Mail client. In the web panel, I click, for example, under All Message, Unread, which opens a new tab. It works excellently, showing me the content.

However, screen estate comes at a premium at work, so I want to view emails in my inbox and navigate to any subfolder within the web panel. This feature would not only optimise the use of screen space but also enhance the overall user experience.

I am aware that I can achieve this by viewing web versions of various email services, but I have had mixed and cluttered results and would prefer to utilise the native mail client.