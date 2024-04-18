View mail folder in panel
-
otto Ambassador
Request: view a single folder in the web panel.
Panel > Mail - View mail folder
Context
I've added various email addresses to the Vivaldi Mail client. In the web panel, I click, for example, under All Message, Unread, which opens a new tab. It works excellently, showing me the content.
However, screen estate comes at a premium at work, so I want to view emails in my inbox and navigate to any subfolder within the web panel. This feature would not only optimise the use of screen space but also enhance the overall user experience.
I am aware that I can achieve this by viewing web versions of various email services, but I have had mixed and cluttered results and would prefer to utilise the native mail client.
-
@otto this seems to be quite similar to this feature request if mine here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/60024/email-at-a-glance-panel-incl-list-and-preview-unread-panel
I'm very much for having such a quick view mail panel.
-
otto Ambassador
@WildEnte - Indeed, we share the same sentiment: we want to reduce clutter. I might be ambitious, hoping for even more features to enhance the functionality.
Although you could achieve a limited version of your request by combining Mail and one web page tiled, with the setting option to open the panel automatically disabled, it's cumbersome.