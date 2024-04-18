BUG hitting "previous unread" shortcut
Hi!
I noticed a bogus behavior when I hit the shortcut for the previous unread email (T as per my configuration).
For most cases, it works well. However, it seems that when there is a threaded conversation that it's collapsed, then Vivaldi becomes slow and it later freezes (I can only force to stop the application).
Anybody else noticed this behavior? I am on Win 11 and Vivaldi version 6.5.3206.63 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
mib2berlin
@axelsoto
Hi, please update Vivaldi to 6.6, there was a lot of mail bug fixes since then.
I cant test it at moment, mark mails as unread but jumping between shortcuts does not work at all.
There is no shortcut to jump read mails.
Maybe another bug.
Cheers, mib