Color of visited links
For the last few days, visited links (in, for example, Google search results, and in my non-Google e-mail website) are being displayed with red text. (I have tried overriding this behaviour by using the Recolor Links extension. This results in the link appearing in the color set in Recolor Links when the link is clicked on, but when the screen is refreshed the link is again displayed in red.)
Can anyone suggest why this is happening?
@Ubtree said in Color of visited links:
Can anyone suggest why this is happening?
No idea. Foe me, with 6.6.3271.61 Win 11, at Google.com or Google.de works nice for me, visited links are not red.
@Ubtree Please check Troubleshooting issues.
Thank you very much for the replies, and for the reminder of the standard troubleshooting steps. Since Vivaldi is so robust, I rarely need to troubleshoot it, and forgot to check all the extensions.
The issue was caused by an extension: there must have been an update that caused the settings to revert to their default values. I have reinstated the custom settings, and everything is back to normal.
Thank you again.
@Ubtree said in Color of visited links:
The issue was caused by an extension
Can you give the name, please, this will help others when they seek help here.
@DoctorG said in Color of visited links:
@Ubtree said in Color of visited links:
The issue was caused by an extension
Can you give the name, please, this will help others when they seek help here.
The extension is Link Control. (It is well-designed, easy to use, and - other than this minor issue - it has worked flawlessly for me.)