Ich nutze jetzt auch Vivaldi-Mail
-
Ich nutze jetzt auch Vivaldi-Mail, weil Spamassassin verfügbar ist.
Spamassassin ist zwar anscheinend sehr tolerant eingestellt,
aber als Vorfilterung ist das in Ordnung.
-
@Boes English only in this subforum, please.
I now also use Vivaldi mail because Spamassassin is available.
Spamassassin is apparently very tolerant, but that's fine as pre-filtering.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@Boes are you talking about webmail? The email client integrated in the browser does not have a spam filter logic included, it only shows as spam whatever the server has classified as spam.