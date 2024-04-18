Bug: search suggestions are displayed on top with bottom toolbar
With the current Vivaldi Snapshot version
3327.4the search suggestions are displayed at the top, while the toolbar is displayed at the bottom:
The option
Revers Search Orderis enabled and disabling and again enabling it doesn't solve the problem as well as forcing Vivaldi to close and clearing the cache.
mib2berlin
@oudstand
I am sorry, I meant the Vivaldi bug tracker but it is good we have a separate thread.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin yeah, seems like I didn't think about it
This is the bug tracker number:
VAB-9121
mib2berlin
@oudstand
Confirmed!