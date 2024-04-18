Some small fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3327.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes regression fixes and upgrades Chromium to the latest version.
With the current Snapshot version, the suggestions are display at the top, when using the bottom toolbar:
@oudstand
Hi, I can confirm this but on 6.7.3319.4, which was the last snapshot.
Did you have Revers Search Order enabled?
If I enable it the results are on bottom.
@mib2berlin yes it's enabled. I also tried disabling and re enabling it, stopped Vivaldi via App Info and cleared the cache, but I had no luck.
@oudstand
Hm, I guess we need another user to reproduce this, then you can report it.
You can report it anyway but I guess to wait a bit.
Updating at moment.
@oudstand
Ah, I can reproduce with 3327.4, please report it, I can confirm in the bug tracker.
@mib2berlin I've posted the bug report here.
I see little bug:
Very beautiful!
@temkem
Hi, and the address bar at bottom hit again.
I can reproduce this but not with address bar on top, please report this to the tracker I can confirm.
All we find in the snapshots should not land in the stable build, thats the reason of the snapshots.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin said in Some small fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3327.4:
All we find in the snapshots should not land in the stable build, thats the reason of the snapshots.
Yeah, I know. That's why I installed Snapshot to look for errors there, which could then end up in the stable release.
VAB-9134
@mib2berlin The address bar at the top also looks faded.
mib2berlin
@temkem
I cant reproduce this in an internal build, I have to search for other reports about this issues.
It is maybe fixed already.
EDIT: I always forget to disable the tab bar, confirmed.
Add comment for address bar at top.
@far4 said in Some small fixes – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3327.4:
I see little bug:
Well. Were you able to test this bug? Or is it not worth attention and will be fixed that way?
Generally speaking, it's odd that even such obvious bugs make it into the builds. Do developers not check what they have built at all?
@far4
Hi, this is the reason snapshot are for, I don't use tab stacks so I don't notice it.
The last snapshot change to Chromium 124, there are a lot of regressions at moment.
Report it to the tracker and I can confirm internally, I cant confirm my own reports.
@mib2berlin
yes.
VAB-9139.
@far4
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib
ingolftopf
Nice detail picture of an antiquated racing machine.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/android/android-6-7-3327-4/
Makes the hearts of enthusiasts beat faster.
Thank you
Vivaldi is crashing when it starts on my Samsung Galaxy Tab 5e / SM-T725.
How can I bring it back?
Is it possible to copy the setting (mainly the tabs) to the main version of Vivaldi?
ingolftopf
@mariap
I read that you took this photo.
Well seen, good eye.
Thank you for that
I used to have a similar bike, with the two front derailleur levers on the frame.