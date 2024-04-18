Bookmark

Bookmark should stay when you open link when access it on panel (same as google chrome for Android).

It is inconvenience when access bookmark not from speed dial (sometimes i want privacy and don't want show all bookmark on my speed dial)

you much open folder in panel or toolbar? (left address bar) and do repeat receptive action again when want to pick another one in same folder (1)



Folder

Always feel it kind of messy somehow Especially the speed Dial folder kinda hard to manage early.

Don't know what to do but i think it would be better if give folder some interesting color because i usually put some folder on speed dial main page, just don't want it look ugly and not suit my wallpaper theme.

Speed dial

If you hold on a web icon in speed dial, you should able to open it in new tab without lose the page, it hard to come back to the small folder inside, it's kinda inconvenience (same reason as (1) )

The end: hope you guys find better way to handle and organize large data, especially bookmark so it can still be organized but convenience, thank you!