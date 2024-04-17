Add webpage text extractorr to Vivaldi Notes
-
securely4024
Vivaldi is one of the few (the only one AFAIK) that offers markdown-compatible notes integrated in its browser. It helps with reasearch a lot! I lile the Reading List feature, but I cannot search inside the text saved in the Reading List. With bookmarks i cannot review a page if it gets deleted, and there's no tag (but folder) functionality.
So it would be great to add a function similar to what Evernote already has: take a snapshot of the page and/or extract it's text saving it into a new note. That would be great