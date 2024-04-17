I'd love to see an option for enabling a display of the index numbers of the workspaces in the Workspace drop-down.

(Unless, of course, this is already possible??)

It is already terrific that we are able to customize Vivaldi to such a large extent. And thanks to advice I've received on this forum, I've set up keyboard shortcuts to switch between workspaces - in their current order. For example:

CTRL + SHFT + 1 (switches to the first workspace)

CTRL + SHFT + 2 (switches to the second workspace)

(etc, up through 9, though I sometimes have more.)

I usually keep my webmail open in workspace one, and when I'm working on one or two projects, I drag those projects into position 2 and 3, for example. It's a lot of dragging and dropping when I am multitasking seriously. Often I find that I need to use my mouse to switch to workspaces lower in the dropdown list.

It would be great if we had an option to display the index number of the workspaces in the dropdown. Then I could just glance at the dropdown once, and know that I could use my keyboard to switch, for example, between workspace 4 and workspace 7.

I end up opening new workspaces and closing old ones throughout the day. For me, the icons on the workspaces don't help, and just take too long to bother changing. They are more annoyance than anything else, because I end up clicking on them by mistake sometimes and then needing to "Cancel" the dialog for changing the icon. Far more helpful - for me - would be to use that space to show the index number of the workspace, simply by their positions from the top of the list and on down.

Perhaps a different approach might also be: Add a keyboard shortcut option under workspaces, to "Focus Workspace Menu" or "Open Workspace Menu". If I could, for example, use:

CTRL + SHFT + W

and if that dropped down the Workspace menu, I could use my up and down arrows to select any workspace.

(I've tried setting the "Show Workspace Menu" keyboard shortcut, but that does not do what I expected - or much of anything that I can see. Perhaps because I've placed the workspace dropdown in my address bar instead of my tab bar?)

(And not to cloud this post with multiple requests, but it would also be nice to have the option to turn off the display of the icons since they only serve to get in the way - for some people.)