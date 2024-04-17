Video Playback Controls: change the amount of skip and go back
eleventytwelve
Hi,
I'd like to change the amount of time the skip ahead and go back controls do on video. Right now it skips ahead by about 50 seconds and backward by about 35. These numbers don't make sense to me and are way too much. On every other browser, the same page and same video file will move forward and backward by 5 seconds. How can I set Vivaldi to do the same??
Vivaldi 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision 44e5da5a9aa5c707f3a6a779710221ccebcac676
OS macOS Version 10.15.7 (Build 19H2026)
Thanks!
@eleventytwelve Hi, there's no setting for this in Vivaldi. And in no other browser that I know of.
Do you have a specific example video in mind?
Here's one, skips 5 seconds:
https://commondatastorage.googleapis.com/gtv-videos-bucket/sample/BigBuckBunny.mp4