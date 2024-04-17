Rate my setup with the Vivaldi Team - Reddit
-
marialeal Vivaldi Team
If you're on Reddit, join in the fun and share your browser setup with us!
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/1c68qam/rate_my_vivaldi_setup_with_the_vivaldi_team/
Looking forward to seeing how everyone's customized their Vivaldi.
-
stardepp Translator
@marialeal I just shared there, my current Vivaldi topic, with link to the Vivaldi topics website. On Reddit I am_stardepp
-
stardepp Translator
Here is the Java Script modification "Quote on Startpage":
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72280/show-quotes-on-the-startpage
...wie erwähnt gerade bei Reddit;