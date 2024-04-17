When using "Remove all finished" button in a private window (to remove all finished downloads from the list), sometimes active downloads, that have been started in the main window, completely vanish from the list. Also the partially downloaded file vanishes. A minor issue, that may be related, is: in that case, the list (in the private window) is not completely cleared. I'd say, for every cancelled and removed download from the main window, one finished download from the private window stays on the list. Since the two lists are not identical, but share the files from the main window, maybe some pointers in the private window point to the wrong files? After all, the download list in private windows does have some other issues as well - like flashing entries or unselectable entries...

Those other issues are more or less of a cosmetic nature. Silently cancelling active downloads is not.

I'm using 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), but this issue has been popping up for quite some time (and over several versions at least).