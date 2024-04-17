Bug: "Remove all finished" kills active downloads
-
pointed.stick
When using "Remove all finished" button in a private window (to remove all finished downloads from the list), sometimes active downloads, that have been started in the main window, completely vanish from the list. Also the partially downloaded file vanishes. A minor issue, that may be related, is: in that case, the list (in the private window) is not completely cleared. I'd say, for every cancelled and removed download from the main window, one finished download from the private window stays on the list. Since the two lists are not identical, but share the files from the main window, maybe some pointers in the private window point to the wrong files? After all, the download list in private windows does have some other issues as well - like flashing entries or unselectable entries...
Those other issues are more or less of a cosmetic nature. Silently cancelling active downloads is not.
I'm using 6.6.3271.61 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit), but this issue has been popping up for quite some time (and over several versions at least).
-
@pointed-stick I tried with 6.6.3271.61 on Debian 12 KDE in Private Window and got no cleared download list or stop of running downloads.
-
pointed.stick
It doesn't happen every time. Today, I had one slow download in the main window and several slow and fast downloads in the private window, several of them already finished.
"Remove all finished" (in the private window) completely cleared the list in the main window (including the still active slow download) and cleared all but one of the finished downloads from the private window list. The active downloads in the private window were unharmed.
-
@pointed-stick I can confirm clearing in Private Window clears all completed in regular window.
I think we should wait until an other person can test your issue.
In meantime please check in a clean test profile (no extensions or settings made). So we can see if broken profile or extension causes this.