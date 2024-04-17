Can't close Vivaldi
Since an automated update this morning (and took very long time to open), can't close Vivaldi anymore, (and afraid of losing everything if I shut down the PC).
When I write "can't close", means Vivaldi doesn't close when clicking on the x top right nor with Alt-F4
mib2berlin
@Olivenoire
Hi, copy your profile folder "Default" to a save place.
The path to the profile is published in File > Help > About
Open the Windows task manager and kill the Vivaldi process.
Thanks