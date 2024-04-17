Speeddial Button or home button missing
MacHopeman
Dear Vivaldi-team,
you created a really gorgeous browser with Vivaldi for IOS. Thank you so much for this gift.
However a button in the upper icon bar for quickly accessing the Speeddial would be very very useful since it is quite annoying to always need to close a tab and oben a new one in order to access the Speeddial page. Daily browsing means also screening a few important pages that do not need to stay open in separate tabs but quickly hopping from one to another instead. In order do perform this task efficiently such a button would come very handy and it is probably a rather easy thing to integrate.
Please add a Speeddial/Home-Button
Kind regards, Marco
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @MacHopeman, please show your support by upvoting the first post in this feature request topic: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/87347/feature-requests-setting-for-changing-button-to-home-button.
MacHopeman
Just did
Thank you for pointing me on this!
@sgunhouse This discussion is for Vivaldi on iOS, none of that is possible there.