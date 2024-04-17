Dear Vivaldi-team,

you created a really gorgeous browser with Vivaldi for IOS. Thank you so much for this gift.

However a button in the upper icon bar for quickly accessing the Speeddial would be very very useful since it is quite annoying to always need to close a tab and oben a new one in order to access the Speeddial page. Daily browsing means also screening a few important pages that do not need to stay open in separate tabs but quickly hopping from one to another instead. In order do perform this task efficiently such a button would come very handy and it is probably a rather easy thing to integrate.

Please add a Speeddial/Home-Button

Kind regards, Marco